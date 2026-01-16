Indicted ex-DeKalb schools chief hired leader who was suspended over $4K book buy, and her husband

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County’s CEO of Schools was suspended for using taxpayer money to buy books she wrote. She also had to pay the district back nearly $4,000.

She is the same woman the former superintendent hired from another state before he was indicted by the feds.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes was live outside DeKalb School District headquarters for Channel 2 Action News at 6:00.

Some believe the CEO of schools should’ve been fired or at least demoted, but she’s still has her lead position.

After the former superintendent hired Dillard, he hired her husband as well. The district policy allowed it.

Joel Edwards with the oversight group Renew DeKalb believes the policy needs to be reviewed because the former superintendent Dr. Devon Horton brought in his friend Michelle Dillard from out of state and made her CEO of schools, then hired her husband Donald Dillard.

A district spokesperson sent Channel 2 Action News a statement on this that says in part, “The Staff Nepotism policy was followed. It is common for family members who are educators to work within the same district, particularly in a school system that employs more than 14,000 individuals...”

Horton resigned in October after the feds charged him with fraud for allegedly stealing money from his last school district in Illinois.

He’s also now under investigation in DeKalb for decisions he made during his two years as superintendent.

Michelle Dillard is still CEO even after the board investigated her for spending nearly $4,000 of taxpayer money to buy books she wrote from a company called Solution Tree.

Channel 2 Action News is the only station to obtain these records that say, “No misconduct findings were determined with regard to alleged conflicts of interest.”

But then it says, “For your conduct, you are suspended for 3 days without pay”

Horton also made Michelle Dillard pay back the money.

Edwards says Dillard should’ve been fired, or at least demoted

“We had a Dr. Ralph Simpson that was in the same situation. They reprimanded him, they demoted him and he’s at another district as we speak. So there has to be some consequences,” he said.

Channel 2 Action News sent an email to the interim Superintendent Norman Sauce.

A spokesperson replied saying they can’t comment on Michelle Dillard’s situation.

Sauce hasn’t sat down with Channel 2 or answered any of our questions since he took over for Horton three months ago.

