‘You’ll burn’: Man goes on rant inside New Birth megachurch

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A viral video is raising some concerns among the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church community in Stonecrest.

The video shows a man walking into New Birth and then launching into a loud rant against the church’s pastor, Dr. Jamal Bryant.

“Jamal Bryant, you wicked dog,” the man is heard screaming.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the video timestamp, nearly five minutes go by before security appears and escorts the man off the property.

“It’s crazy. It took way too long. Like I would be scared,” church member Alfreda Smith told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington. “Anything could have popped off.”

In a statement, a New Birth spokesperson wrote:

“The safety of our members, visitors, and staff is of paramount importance. We continuously evaluate our security protocols to ensure they reflect best practices and meet the needs of our congregation. We work closely with trained security professionals and local law enforcement to assess appropriate measures, including staffing, procedures, and available technologies. While we do not discuss specific security details publicly, we want the community to know that we remain committed to providing a safe, welcoming, and worship-centered environment. Any enhancements to our safety measures are guided by thoughtful evaluation and a deep sense of responsibility to those we serve.”

Dr. Bryant is no stranger to making headlines.

He is an outspoken critic of Target after the retail giant rolled back its DEI initiatives.

In February, a video reportedly taken from inside the East Room of the White House showed a group of people calling out the pastor.

“Hold those mother suckas accountable,” one person is heard saying in the video.

”Yeah, that’s right, yeah, Jamal that’s right,” the person added.

TRENDING STORIES:

Still, both Smith and fellow church member Ervin Gray said the past controversy and Sunday’s incident will not keep them away from New Birth.

But they said they would like to see more security at the front entrance of the church.

“They should have a male right there at the door with the greeters,” Gray said.

“Increase their security because it’s getting crazy out here,” Smith explained.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group