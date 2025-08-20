Metro Atlanta pastor says Target sales are dwindling due to boycott, not tariffs

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Retail giant Target is getting a new CEO.

On Wednesday, the big box chain announced a company veteran will take the lead in the wake of a months-long boycott.

In a move that surprised many in the business world, Target announced its current CEO, Brian Cornell, will step down, and company veteran Michael Fiddelke will assume the role.

In a statement, Fiddelke wrote in part: “Now’s the time to take full advantage of our strengths, embrace change with pace and purpose, and regain our momentum.”

In recent months, the company has battled some sluggish numbers. It reported slow sales over three months ending in August.

Back in March, activists, including New Birth Cathedral Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant, announced a boycott of the retail giant over Target’s rollback of its DEI initiatives.

On Wednesday, he reacted to the news.

“I think this shift is evidence of the power of boycotting and protest,” Bryant told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington.

However, some economists have pointed to other factors, including the economy and tariffs, as a reason behind a dip in target numbers.

Bryant tells Washington, he’s not buying that.

“Sales have not gone down for Costco. They have not gone down for Walmart,” Bryant said.

In an email, sent to Washington, a Target spokesperson pushed back and wrote in part: “…Our sales improved by nearly two percentage points versus the first quarter of the year...”

In Target’s New Belonging at the Bullseye Strategy, it states in part that Target will “…create a sense of belonging for our team, guests and communities through a commitment to inclusion,” and “…We recruit and retain a talented team that reflects the communities we serve."

As for what’s next, Bryant says when the demands, which he tells Washington include reinstating Target’s DEI initiatives, are met, the boycott will end.

“I’d like to bring it to closure, all that’s needed is a reimaging of DEI investment and investment back in our communities,” Bryant said.

Bryant also said he and the Rev. Al Sharpton will most likely request a meeting with the new CEO.

