Godmother charged with DUI after 3-year-old rescued from car in lake

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 3-year-old rescued from a car driven into a lake is making slow but steady progress in the hospital.

The child’s mother speaks LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say the driver, 23-year-old Nafeeza Samad, was drunk and speeding when she crashed into the lake in Spalding County.

She’s 3-year-old Hailey’s godmother and was supposed be taking the child out to get pullups.

Doctors moved the child out of the intensive care unit, and she’s now receiving care at Children’s Hospital of Atlanta at Scottish Rite in Sandy Springs.

The mother told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that her daughter is getting better but has a long way to go. She has been in two different CHOA hospitals over the past 10 days.

She not talking yet, but she’s responding to her mom, and her vitals and MRIs look good.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group