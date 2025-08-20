Metro Atlanta high school named among best in U.S.

Two Georgia high schools were recognized in the “2025-2026 Best U.S. High Schools” list released by U.S. News and World Report.
Lawrenceville’s Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology placed No. 13 in the national rankings, with a scorecard of 99.93 based on a number of areas.
The Gwinnett County school also ranked No. 11 overall among STEM schools, U.S. News said.
A total of 98% of students took at least one AP exam.
Outside of metro Atlanta, Columbus High School was named the No. 2 Georgia high school. It made the national list at No. 78, with a scorecard of 99.56.
The Muscogee County school boasts a 100% participation rate in students taking AP exams.
BASIS Tucson North, a charter school in Arizona, was ranked in the top overall spot.
U.S. News said it ranked more than 18,000 schools for the 25-26 year on six factors to measure performance on state assessments and how well students are prepared for college.
