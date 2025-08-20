Metro Atlanta high school named among best in U.S.

Two Georgia high schools were recognized in the “2025-2026 Best U.S. High Schools” list released by U.S. News and World Report.

Lawrenceville’s Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology placed No. 13 in the national rankings, with a scorecard of 99.93 based on a number of areas.

The Gwinnett County school also ranked No. 11 overall among STEM schools, U.S. News said.

A total of 98% of students took at least one AP exam.

0 of 31 Top high schools What are the best high schools in Georgia? Niche.com ranked the top schools in Georgia, based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, and high school ratings. SAT/ACT scores have been removed from this year's rankings to reflect a general de-emphasis on test scores in the college admissions process. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) 25. Wheeler High School Located in Cobb County, Wheeler High School has 2,380 students and a student-teacher ratio of 17:1, according to Niche. (Wikipedia) 24. Mill Creek High School Located in Gwinnett County, Mill Creek High School has 2,745 students and a student-teacher ratio of 17:1, according to Niche. 23. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School Located in Richmond County, Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School has 727 students and a student-teacher ratio of 10:1, according to Niche. (Google) 22. Lassiter High School Located in Cobb County, Lassiter High School has 1,949 students and a student-teacher ratio of 18:1, according to Niche. (Lassiter High School PTSA) 21. Midtown High School view Located in Fulton County (Atlanta Public Schools), Midtown High School has 1,658 students and a student-teacher ratio of 16:1, according to Niche. 20. Brookwood High School Located in Gwinnett County, Brookwood High School has 3,880 students and a student-teacher ratio of 18:1, according to Niche. 19. Savannah Arts Academy Located in Chatham County, Savannah Arts Academy has 853 students and a student-teacher ratio of 14:1, according to Niche.com. (Google) 18. Cambridge High School Located in Fulton County, Cambridge High School has 1,652 students and a student-teacher ratio of 18:1, according to Niche. (WSB-TV) 17. McIntosh High School Located in Fayette County, McIntosh High School has 1,740 students and a student-teacher ratio of 17:1, according to Niche. (Google) 16. North Oconee High School Located in Oconee County, North Oconee High School has 1,472 students and a student-teacher ratio of 17:1, according to Niche. (Google) 15. Denmark High School Located in Forsyth County, Denmark High School has 2,490 students and a student-teacher ratio of 18:1, according to Niche. 14. Paul Duke STEM High School Located in Gwinnett County, Paul Duke STEM High School has 1,386 students and a student-teacher ratio of 18:1, according to Niche. (Wikipedia) 13. Johns Creek High School Located in Fulton County, Johns Creek High School has 1,859 students and a student-teacher ratio of 19:1, according to Niche. (Google) 12. North Gwinnett High School Located in Gwinnett County, North Gwinnett High School has 3,067 students and a student-teacher ratio of 18:1, according to Niche. (Google Maps) 11. Buford High School Located in Gwinnett County (Buford City Schools), Buford High School has 1,923 students and a student-teacher ratio of 17:1, according to Niche. (Google) 10. Milton High School Located in Fulton County, Milton High School has 1,973 students and a student-teacher ratio of 18:1, according to Niche. (Google) 9. South Forsyth High School Located in Forsyth County, South Forsyth High School has 2,508 students and a student-teacher ratio of 19:1, according to Niche. (Google Maps) 8. Alpharetta High School Located in Fulton County, Alpharetta High School has 2,084 students and a student-teacher ratio of 18:1, according to Niche. (Google) 7. Chattahoochee High School Located in Fulton County, Chattahoochee High School has 1,781 students and a student-teacher ratio of 17:1, according to Niche. (Google) 6. Walton High School Located in Cobb County, Walton High School has 2,685 students and a student-teacher ratio of 19:1, according to Niche. (Google Maps) 5. Northview High School Located in Fulton County, Northview High School has 1,586 students and a student-teacher ratio of 17:1, according to Niche. (Google) 4. Lambert High School Located in Forsyth County, Lambert High School has 3,201 students and a student-teacher ratio of 20:1, according to Niche. (Google) 3. Alliance Academy for Innovation Located in Forsyth County, Alliance Academy for Innovation has 1,141 students and a student-teacher ratio of 18:1, according to Niche. (Google) 2. Columbus High School Located in Muscogee County, Columbus High School has 1,131 students and a student-teacher ratio of 19:1, according to Niche. (Google) 1. Gwinnett School of Math, Science and Technology Located in Gwinnett County, Gwinnett School of Math, Science and Technology has 1,275 students and a student-teacher ratio of 16:1, according to Niche. (Google Maps)

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Outside of metro Atlanta, Columbus High School was named the No. 2 Georgia high school. It made the national list at No. 78, with a scorecard of 99.56.

The Muscogee County school boasts a 100% participation rate in students taking AP exams.

BASIS Tucson North, a charter school in Arizona, was ranked in the top overall spot.

U.S. News said it ranked more than 18,000 schools for the 25-26 year on six factors to measure performance on state assessments and how well students are prepared for college.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group