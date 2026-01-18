Police investigate deadly crash involving pedestrian in metro Atlanta, victim ID unknown

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit is investigating a pedestrian death from early on Saturday morning.

According to the police department, an unidentified Hispanic man was found lying down on Powers Ferry Road perpendicular to the roadway.

Police said the man was the victim of a pedestrian collision around 1:19 a.m. near where Powers Ferry intersects with Sherwood Drive.

A preliminary investigation showed officers that a 2014 Ford F-150 was traveling north on Powers Ferry Road when it hit the man, who was in the road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The man was taken to a local hospital via ambulance, police said, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers were not able to identify the man so his next of kin has not been notified.

The Ford driver was not injured during the collision, according to police.

The collision remains under investigation and anyone with information about it is asked to contact to the STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group