Man denied bond after home invasion, cruelty to children arrest in southeast Georgia

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office announced a man was charged with multiple violent crimes and cruelty to children after a home invasion.

According to the sheriff’s office, Kenneth Moreno Guzman was arrested on Thursday, facing charges related to a Jan. 12 incident involving a home invasion, multiple sex crimes and other violent offenses.

Deputies said they’ve been investigating the incident since it happened on Monday.

Guzman is accused of rape, statutory rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, cruelty to children, aggravated assault, home invasion, false imprisonment, burglary and possession of a knife during commission of a crime.

Deputies said Guzman remains in custody without bond at the Bulloch County Jail.

