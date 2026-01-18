Atlanta Falcons hire Kevin Stefanski as head coach

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have named former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach.

Stefanski will be the 20th head coach in Falcons history and will report to the team’s president of football, Matt Ryan.

“We’re thrilled to land a lead-by-example leader in Kevin Stefanski who brings a clear vision for his staff, our team and a closely aligned focus on building this team on fundamentals, toughness and active collaboration with every area of the football operation,” said Ryan.

The only missing piece left for the Atlanta Falcons is a new general manager.

Stefanski started his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2006. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator for the Vikings before the Cleveland Browns job opened in 2020.

In his five seasons with the Browns, Stefanski led the team to two playoff appearances behind an 11-5 record in 2020 and 11-6 record in 2023. He won Coach of the Year both seasons. He finished his career in Cleveland with a 45-56 overall record.

“Coach Stefanski is a team-first leader who puts a premium on accountability for everyone and a player-driven culture,” Ryan said. “His experience in Cleveland and Minnesota has given him a great understanding of the importance of working in sync with scouting, personnel and the rest of the football staff to maximize talent across the roster and in doing everything possible to put our players in the best position to succeed. Kevin’s style of leadership, combined with the staff and infrastructure in place here in Atlanta, gives us confidence in our shared vision for the team and we are excited to have him as the leader of our football team.”

