Winter Weather Advisory expanded to include several N. GA counties, parts of metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Parts of metro Atlanta are bracing for a possibility of the first snow of 2026.

The parts of metro Atlanta where snow is possible are on the northern edge of a winter weather advisory.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says the winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Treutlen, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs, Madison, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Walton and Troup counties.

A dusting of up to one inch of snow is possible Sunday.

Deon says the cold and possible snow could lead to slick roads on bridges and overpasses, so drive carefully if you have to hit the road on Sunday.

Flurries could reach areas north of metro Atlanta but with little to no impacts.

A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of middle Georgia near Macon and Dublin, where between one and three inches is possible.

Deon says this will be a fast-moving system, with precipitation ending by late Sunday morning.

Looking ahead, Monday will be sunny and cold.

