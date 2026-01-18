Georgia Power offers recommendations, resources for handling winter weather

ATLANTA — Ahead of freezing temperatures, and lower, Georgia Power said it was prepared for the potential for snow and was advising customers to take precautions and utilize energy-saving tips for their heating systems.

Amid frigid and brisk temperatures, Sunday saw snow come to Georgia. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz and Meteorologist Eboni Deon showed where snow was falling to ensure metro Atlanta viewers could prepare for possible ice and other potential weather hazards.

Similarly, Georgia Power encourages its customers to prepare for the weather in advance by offering multiple resources on its website, including practical energy-saving tips, to help minimize the impact of cold weather on power bills.

The utility company recommends optimizing heating in your home by regularly changing filters and ensuring that your heating vents aren’t blocked, as heating usually makes up for 50% of a home’s winter energy use.

Customers can also save energy by checking their insulation and adjusting their thermostats to 68 degrees or lower, which can decrease energy consumption by 3-4% for each degree lower.

Georgia Power has also established an Outage Alert service that provides personalized notifications via text message and the company’s mobile app allows users to see storm updates and outage information conveniently from their phones or tablets.

The company also keeps an eye on forecasts to ensure they’re prepared in case of emergencies.

Georgia Power says it is ready to respond to any service interruptions caused by winter weather, prioritizing safety and reliability for all its customers.

