Georgia wildfires: Gov. Brian Kemp touring damage in south Georgia; more burn bans in place

The wildfires in south Georgia have destroyed at least 87 homes and only 10-15% of the state’s largest wildfires have been contained. The Georgia National Guard will send more aircraft help in the wildfire fight.

A mandatory burn ban remains in effect for 91 counties in southern half of the state. But several counties in metro Atlanta and northern Georgia have issued their own county-wide burn bans.

The serious punishment violators could face, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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WILDFIRE CONTAINMENT BATTLE

The Georgia Forestry Commission responded to 31 new wildfires, burning 266 acres statewide, on Thursday. Those numbers don’t include the ongoing Pineland Road Fire and Highway 82 fire.

The Pineland Road Fire in Clinch County is now estimated at 31,307 acres with only 10% contained. The Highway 82 fire in Brantley County is now estimated over 5,000 acres with only 15% contained.

STATE RESPONSE

Gov. Brian Kemp will survey the fire damage across south Georgia and meet with local leaders and first responders on the frontlines.

Georgia State Forester Director Johnny Sabo, GEMA Director Josh Lamb and Georgia National Guard Gen. Dwayne Wilson are among state officials also touring the damage.

The Georgia National Guard has sent four aircraft to help suppress wildfire across the southeastern part of the state. Channel 2’s Mark Winne spoke with Col. Will Cox who says even more Blackhawks will head out on Friday.

The aircraft are armed with big orange buckets to dump water on the blaze. The buckets on some of the helicopters can hold up to 2,000 gallons of water, while others are equipped with buckets that can carry about 660 gallons.

BURN BANS

The following counties in north Georgia have issued their own burn bans:

Bartow County

Cherokee County

Clayton County

Henry County

Polk County

Spalding County

Troup County

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