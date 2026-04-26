It’s bee swarm season. Be prepared, not alarmed, experts say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Don’t be alarmed if you see bee swarms. Instead, report them to local beekeepers through Swarmed, Cobb County Animal Services reminds people.

It’s swarm season. The season typically runs during warm weather, from March through September, when daytime temperatures are 60 to 80 degrees after many warm days.

Strong colonies split during this season, with bees leaving the hive by the thousands to establish new ones with a new queen.

The bees will settle and begin to build a hive, building honeycomb and raising new generations of bees.

According to Swarmed, fewer than 1 in 4 colonies survives without a beekeeper.

“Swarms are not aggressive but are vulnerable to weather, pesticides, extermination, and unethical removal methods,” the agency said on social media.

If you spot a swarm, report it through Swarmed. The platform will alert beekeepers, who most of the time will respond in 15 minutes. Swarm collection is usually provided at no cost. The bees will be humanely relocated to a managed beehive.

“Complex established colony extractions, where bees have built comb inside a wall or structure, may involve fees that beekeepers discuss directly with property owners,” Cobb County Animal Services said.

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