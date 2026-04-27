Suspect on the run after deadly shooting at MARTA station

ATLANTA — MARTA police are investigating a deadly shooting on Monday evening.

Officers were called to the Oakland City station on Lee Street just after 6 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and killed. His identity has not been released.

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Police say the suspect is still at large.

They have set up a perimeter centering around a nearby apartment complex on Oakland Lane.

Investigators have not commented on what led up to the shooting or identified possible suspects.

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