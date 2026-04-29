Several Buckhead businesses damaged in electrical fire

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters put out a blaze at a shopping plaza in Buckhead on Tuesday night, but several businesses were damaged first.

Firefighters were called to Roswell Road near Irby Drive around 9 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News is at the shopping plaza as firefighters investigate.

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Fire officials confirmed they were called to reports of an electriclal fire and found fire behind a refrigerator.

At least four businesses appear to have suffered damage, including Price Tag Atlanta, Nail and Toe Spa, Smoke World and Sovereign.

The building was evacuated and portions of Roswell Road were temporarily shut down.

The extent of the damage inside of the businesses is unclear.

No injuries were reported.

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