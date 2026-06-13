Man hit my MARTA train in Midtown

ATLANTA — If you are trying to get to midtown or downtown on MARTA you may be facing some delays.

MARTA Police said that around 10:43 Saturday morning, a train operator notified them that a man was on the train tracks. The operator was not able to stop the train before hitting him.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue and EMS responded and at this time there is not a report on the man’s conditon.

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As of noon, the Civic Center train station was still shut down. In order to keep passengers moving, MARTA established a bus bridge to move them from Civic Center to Peachtree Center and the North Avenue Stations.

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MARTA Police did say their Criminal Investigation Unit was also on the scene and they are trying to determine exactly what happened.

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