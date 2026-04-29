Atlanta reality TV star Ms. Juicy arrested on traffic charges

WINDER, Ga. — Former “Little Women: Atlanta” star Shirlene King Pearson, better known as Ms. Juicy, has been arrested.

The 54-year-old was arrested earlier this month in Winder.

According to Barrow County jail records, she was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license and no insurance.

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She was released less than six hours later on a $3,724 bond, according to jail records.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more details about her arrest.

She began a career in radio in 2008, spending 12 years regularly appearing on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Pearson is best known for her appearance in all six seasons of Lifetime’s “Little Women: Atlanta” from 2016 to 2021.

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