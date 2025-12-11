Police impersonators accused of holding a man at gunpoint. Then a real officer arrived

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two security guards in Gwinnett County are facing multiple felony charges after allegedly impersonating police officers and threatening a man at gunpoint following a minor car crash near Stone Mountain.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on North Deshong Road in front of a preschool, where the victim reported being surrounded and blocked in by the security guards’ vehicle, Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned.

The guards, identified as 22-year-old Ryan Mays and 35-year-old David Robinson, were dressed in tactical vests and reportedly used their guns to demand insurance information from the victim.

Gwinnett County Police confronted the two men, with body camera footage capturing an officer questioning their actions.

“If he did something you could have called law enforcement, but you cannot block nobody. You’re not law enforcement,” the officer said in the footage.

According to police, the victim stated that the chase began in DeKalb County after a near collision. The security guards claimed that the victim hit their car but denied identifying themselves as police officers.

However, police noted that their attire made it easy for them to be mistaken as law enforcement.

Corporal Ryan Winderweedle of the Gwinnett County Police Department explained the seriousness of the situation.

“When individuals that are not law enforcement are impersonating and pretending to be, it puts the public at risk,” he said.

Both Mays and Robinson remain in jail without bond as they await their court appearance.

The owner of the security company employing the two men has not yet provided a comment on the incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group