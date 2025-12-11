15-year-old shot, another victim critically injured at Atlanta apartment

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after two people were shot on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Celeste Lane SW off of Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW just after 3:30 p.m.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan is at the apartment complex. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

A 15-year-old was shot in the right foot and taken to the hospital. They say he is stable.

Another victim was shot in the right arm and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. They have not shared details on that victim.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the complex and saw a large number of police units and crime scene tape near the entrance.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

