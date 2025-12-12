Atlanta

Homeowner charged, accused of shooting teens trying to steal package from porch

Rakim Bradford The Atlanta Police Department said Rakim Bradford has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
ATLANTA — The homeowner accused of shooting a 15-year-old and another teen on Thursday evening has now been arrested.

The Atlanta Police Department said Rakim Bradford has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The shooting happened along Celeste Lane SW around 3:30 p.m. Police say the two teens were attempting to steal a package off the home’s porch when the homeowner caught them.

The 15-year-old was shot in the foot, while the other teen took a bullet to the right arm.

“It’s just a very sad and unfortunate situation,” neighbor Israel Dortch said. “I was up in my room, heard a gunshot, went out on the balcony, and I saw paramedics assisting somebody.”

The teens were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries. One of them was in critical condition, but is expected to survive his surgery.

