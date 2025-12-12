Homeowner charged, accused of shooting teens trying to steal package from porch

ATLANTA — The homeowner accused of shooting a 15-year-old and another teen on Thursday evening has now been arrested.

The Atlanta Police Department said Rakim Bradford has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The shooting happened along Celeste Lane SW around 3:30 p.m. Police say the two teens were attempting to steal a package off the home’s porch when the homeowner caught them.

The 15-year-old was shot in the foot, while the other teen took a bullet to the right arm.

“It’s just a very sad and unfortunate situation,” neighbor Israel Dortch said. “I was up in my room, heard a gunshot, went out on the balcony, and I saw paramedics assisting somebody.”

The teens were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries. One of them was in critical condition, but is expected to survive his surgery.

