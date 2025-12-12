Student injured in apparent stabbing at North Atlanta High School

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has a reporter and photographer headed to North Atlanta High School for a student injured in a fight.
Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes obtained video of the incident that happened Friday morning, showing two students fighting each other.
In the video, you see one of the students with a pair of scissors in his hand. Moments later, the other student is seen with a bloodied face and being helped by others to stand up and be carried away.
We have a reporter and photographer working to learn more about what started the fight and the extent of the student’s injuries for LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News starting at Noon.
