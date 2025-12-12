DeKalb police: Woman kills child, then herself; man also injured

A woman and a young girl are dead after a shooting in DeKalb County. Investigators believe the woman shot the child and a man before killing herself.
DeKalb County police responded to Chatfield Drive around 1:15 a.m. to the shooting call.
When officers arrived, they found a girl around 10 years old and a woman in her 30s dead. A man inside the townhome had also been shot and was taken to the hospital.
Police believe the man and woman got into an argument when the woman shot him. She then shot the child, then herself.
Police have not identified the victims or how they were related.
