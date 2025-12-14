Man wrote checks to buy cars from Cobb dealerships, but the accounts were closed

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested after allegedly using bad checks to steal trucks from two dealerships in Cobb County, police say.

Drew Lofstad is accused of purchasing vehicles with checks tied to closed accounts at Day’s Chevrolet and Auto Nation USA in Kennesaw, according to police.

Police told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that they were able to tie Lofstad to at least three cases.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The checks were for $42,900 and $51,500, fraud specialist Barry Bannister, who is assisting with the investigation, said.

“He builds the confidence up around him to where you feel comfortable right before he gets you,” Bannister said.

Investigators were able to track down the stolen vehicles in Kennesaw.

Bannister has a folder full of documents related to the crimes Lofstad is accused of committing at the two dealerships.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lofstad and his attorney claim this is all a misunderstanding and that criminal charges shouldn’t have been filed.

The owner of Day’s Chevrolet has made significant changes to procedures and policies to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

Despite Lofstad’s claims that the checks were post-dated and the money was taken out too early, the owner of Day’s Chevrolet disputes this, asserting the checks were tied to closed accounts.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group