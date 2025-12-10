McDonald’s employee shot, killed inside Georgia restaurant

ELBERTON, Ga. — A McDonald’s employee has died after police say someone shot him inside the restaurant.

The Elberton Police Department responded to the McDonald’s inside city limits about 10:19 p.m. Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police found an employee lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators said it appears he was shot after an argument with the suspect in the lobby.

Officers and paramedics tried lifesaving measures on the employee before he was taken to the hospital. He later died at Elbert Memorial Hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspected shooter had already left the restaurant when officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the GBI at 1-800-597-8477 or call the Elberton Police Department at 706-213-3130.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the GBI for more information about the case, and the victim. Police have not identified the victim.

Channel 2 Action News has also reached out to McDonald’s for comment.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group