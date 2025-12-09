Woman found dead, covered with blankets in north Georgia

ROME, Ga. — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Rome, according to police.

On Tuesday, witnesses told police they saw a red car in the area of John Graham Homes near Avenue and Cedar Avenue. This happened immediately before the discovery of the body, which was covered with blankets, police said.

While the victim’s identity and age have not been released, detectives say the victim is a woman.

The Floyd County Police Department later stopped a car matching the description in Bartow County, and two individuals are currently being questioned.

The investigation is ongoing, and officers have secured the area while detectives conduct a full investigation.

Rome police say that this appears to be an isolated incident, with no ongoing threat to the public.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Rome Police Department or call 911.

