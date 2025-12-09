Secret Service assisting investigation of CVS worker killed walking in store

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — The partner of a CVS worker was shot and killed as she walked into work in Loganville is searching for answers as the investigation continues.

The Secret Service are assisting Loganville police with the investigation into the Nov. 14 killing of Kimberly Whaley on Atlanta Highway.

Police Chief M.D. Lowry said he does not believe it was random.

“He didn’t rob her. Nothing was taken from her,” Lowry told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes.

Whaley’s spouse, who asked to remain anonymous, expressed fear and uncertainty.

“I can’t even sleep in our bed yet - it’s awful,” he said.

The shooting happened at a busy intersection, but despite the presence of many drivers, no one has been charged yet.

The victim’s spouse believes the shooter may have meant to kill someone else, suggesting it could be a case of mistaken identity.

Lowry said the Secret Service has technology his department doesn’t have, since they do not work many of these cases.

One challenge in the investigation is the lack of surveillance cameras at the CVS.

A person of interest was detained early in this investigation, but there was not sufficient probable cause at that time to make a formal arrest, the police chief said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group