‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ star’s mug shot released after being charged with having ecstasy

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has obtained the mug shot for “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star Erica Banks after she was arrested in Brookhaven.

Sources confirmed to Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that Erica Banks, whose real name is Erica Breaux, was arrested after a traffic stop Monday afternoon along Buford Highway.

Investigators said the car was pulled over because it had a tinted tag cover, which is illegal in Georgia.

When the officer ran the plates, they discovered it was a dealer plate. They then ran the VIN, and the car had been reported stolen out of Atlanta.

Breaux was a passenger in the car.

The driver of the car, Amani Dirton, has been charged with theft by receiving stolen vehicle, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and other traffic charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

Breaux has been charged with possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute ecstasy and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

This comes just months after Breaux was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after she was found to have a stolen gun.

An arrest warrant showed she was flying from Atlanta to Houston on a Delta flight with the gun inside her small Louis Vuitton purse. The weapon was checked at a security checkpoint. It came back stolen out of Greenville, S.C.

Breaux has appeared on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” since season 11. She is known for her 2021 hit single “Buss it.”

According to jail records, Breaux bailed out of the DeKalb County Jail just after 12 a.m. Tuesday.

©2025 Cox Media Group