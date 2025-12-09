Traffic cameras operating near school zones are generating tickets past posted times, drivers say

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — There’s confusion about school zone speed cameras and when they operate. And in some cases, it’s costing drivers money and even their car tags.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln started digging into complaints from drivers because these cameras operate beyond the times posted.

Police say many drivers misunderstand the signs.

They say the posted time shows when the speed limit drops — not when the cameras turn on and off.

“I feel that it’s wrong,” Kapura Amos said.

She says the county needs better signage to alert drivers when school zone cameras are actively operating.

Amos says she received a school zone speeding violation issued at 8:25 a.m.

She is challenging the $80 violation because she says the citation came outside the 7 to 8 a.m. school zone hours.

“There were no blinking lights when I went through,” Amos said.

Channel 2 Action News learned an independent company called Red Zone operates the cameras.

Stockbridge police say a Red Zone representative reviewed Amos’ violation and stands by it.

Police say the times listed on the sign do not reflect when the cameras operate. Instead, they indicate when the speed limit drops.

Police say the cameras can operate during a broader window, including one hour before school starts and one hour after it ends.

“I’m mad because the county could be getting a lot of money from this,” Amos said.

For two years, Georgia lawmakers have tried to ban or reform school zone cameras, including proposals requiring clearer and more visible warnings.

Two bills stalled during this year’s legislative session. But lawmakers could revive them next year.

Still, Amos says the county needs clearer signage, alerting drivers when the cameras actively enforce speed.

“And people are paying the ticket, probably not even realizing it, and just going about their business,” Amos said.

Stockbridge police say drivers can dispute citations in the city’s municipal court.

In Amos’ case, the courthouse sits right next to the speed camera that ticketed her.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group