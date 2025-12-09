‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ cast member arrested on drug distribution charges

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Brookhaven police arrested a “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” reality TV cast member Monday.

Erica Breaux, who is also known as Erica Banks, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to booking information from the DeKalb County Jail.

A source told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes Breaux was arrested during a traffic stop on Buford Highway.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb County authorities for more information.

It’s not her first run-in with the law this year. Breaux was arrested in August at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport over a weapon.

