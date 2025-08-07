‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ rapper Erica Banks charged with having stolen gun at airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta police arrested a “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” cast member and rapper after they say she was found with a stolen gun at the airport.

Erica Scharmane Breaux, an Atlanta rapper known as Erica Banks, faces a theft by receiving stolen property charge.

The warrant indicates she was flying from Atlanta to Houston on a Delta flight Wednesday with a weapon inside her small Louis Vuitton purse. The weapon was checked at a security checkpoint. It came back stolen out of Greenville, S.C.

Breaux has appeared on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” since season 11. She is known for her 2021 hit single “Buss it.”

Court records show that she was booked into the Clayton County Jail at 9:50 p.m. but released over an hour later at 11:12 p.m.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones learned she has hired well-known attorney, The Fly Lawyer, formerly known as Jackie Patterson. He gave Jones the following statement.

“It is our contention that when she was caught with this weapon, she had no idea it was stolen. So she is not guilty of any offense. And once we get to court on this case my job is to make sure this never becomes a part of her criminal history and to have these charges dismissed.”

