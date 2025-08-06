Jeezy couldn’t get a flight from Atlanta to Baltimore, so his Uber driver took him

ATLANTA — Rapper Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, nearly missed his show in Baltimore, Maryland last week. But his Uber driver came to the rescue.

The rapper, who calls Atlanta home, posted on social media that he was trying to get to Baltimore for his Aug. 1 concert, but all the flights to Baltimore and Washington, D.C. had been cancelled due to weather.

So, Jeezy’s driver picked him up to begin the long car ride. But two hours later, the car hit something on the highway, puncturing the gas tank and leaking fuel everywhere.

His next option was to charter a jet from South Carolina to Baltimore, but flights in the area had also been cancelled.

Running out of options, the rapper called an Uber to take him to a rental car business at the airport.

“There was no way I was missing out on Baltimore,” Jeezy wrote.

Instead of taking them to the airport, Jeezy told the driver if he’d take them all the way to Baltimore, he would pay whatever price the driver wanted, and he agreed.

After a 10-hour drive, Jeezy said his Uber driver, Tanner, got him to the concert venue just 10 minutes before the performance.

“I told him he made a lot of people happy tonight,” the rapper posted on social media.

Tanner got to stay and enjoy the show.

Jeezy is celebrating 20 years of ‘Thug Motivation 101,’ with a 23-city black-tie event with a live symphony orchestra, including stops in Atlanta and Baltimore.

Last month, the multi-platinum Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur visited the WSB-TV studios where he sat down with Channel 2’s Karyn Greer to discuss his Georgia roots and being one of the pioneers of Trap music.

“I constantly dream of things of how I can give back to the culture, how I’m going to inspire the culture, and what can I do as an individual to give back,” he told Greer.

