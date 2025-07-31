Jeezy helps unveil portrait of himself, proceeds benefit his foundation to help community

ATLANTA — As part of his celebration of the 20th anniversary of his debut album, Atlanta rapper Jeezy has been hosting several events as part of a year-long celebration.

Tuesday night, Jeezy was on hand at the Johnson Lowe Gallery for the unveiling of a new portrait of himself by artist Dr. Fahamu Pecou.

According to the gallery, Pecau’s painting of Jeezy was sold for an undisclosed amount of money, with the proceeds going to the Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins’s Street Dreamz Foundation and Dr. Pecou’s African Diaspora Art Museum of Atlanta.

Earlier in the week, the Street Dreamz Foundation also held a “Community Day,” where it handed out essential back-to-school supplies to 500 children across the city, as well as providing comprehensive wellness resources and opportunities for families across Atlanta.

The event featured 25,000 pounds of food distribution, multiple health screening stations for diabetes, blood pressure, and prostate health, plus hands-on learning activities and career exposure opportunities.

“Street Dreamz has always believed in investing in wellness, opportunity, and leadership from the inside out. LISC shares that belief—and brings the infrastructure, investment tools, and reach to help us scale what works,” Jeezy said. “This partnership isn’t about charity—it’s about building power. It’s about making sure our neighborhoods have access to the same opportunities, the same capital, and the same future as anywhere else.”

“Over the next year, we’re rolling out a series of activations designed to meet people where they are,” Jeezy continued. “These aren’t one-off events—they’re building blocks for long-term opportunity, wellbeing, and economic mobility.”

The community day was held on the 20th anniversary of Jeezy’s debut album “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101.”

The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Rap and R&B charts and went double platinum, became the soundtrack to a generation’s ambition, and the musical embodiment of turning pain into purpose.

