State opens investigation after poll worker scanned family’s ballots during Dec. 2 runoff

ATLANTA — The Secretary of State’s Office announced Tuesday that it is “conducting a full-scale investigation” after it learned a Fulton County poll worker scanned multiple ballots during last week’s runoff election.

Channel 2’s Sophia Choi learned that the poll worker scanned her ballot and the ballots for three of her family members, who were not there to vote.

“Georgia’s system is designed to catch this exact behavior, and we look forward to seeking prosecution of this poll worker to the fullest extent of the law,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a news release Monday.

The incident happened at the Dobbs Elementary School polling location. Raffensperger said the Fulton County Police Department is also investigating the incident.

“Their investigation is still ongoing. But these allegations are a serious breach of the public trust placed in poll officials,” Raffensperger said. “I’m calling on the investigation to be completed quickly and for any violations of law to be prosecuted swiftly.”

