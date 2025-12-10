Brunswick football head coach resigns weeks after team’s brawl with Gainesville

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia high school football coach has resigned weeks after his team got into a brawl on the field with their opponent in the playoffs.

Brunswick High School and Glynn County Schools announced Garrett Grady’s resignation on Tuesday. Grady coached the Pirates for nine seasons and won three regional championships as their head coach.

“Our football program is undeniably better because of Garrett Grady,” Glynn County Schools Athletic Director Steve Waters said.

Grady’s resignation comes just weeks after the Brunswick versus Gainesville game in the Class 5A playoffs.

With Gainesville leading 42-0 in the third quarter, a Brunswick player reportedly ripped off the helmets of two Gainesville students and punched one. Sidelines cleared as dozens of players got involved.

The GHSA suspended 41 Brunswick players, banned the program from the 2026 playoffs and fined them $5,000. Brunswick officials apologized for their role in the fight, but plan to appeal the postseason ban.

GHSA also suspended 38 Gainesville players, who were later reinstated and allowed to play in the Class 5A quarterfinals.

The statements released Tuesday by Grady and Glynn County Schools did not say if the fight played a role in the coach’s resignation. Grady did write the following letter to the Brunswick community:

“Dear Pirate Nation,

After much thought and reflection, I am announcing my resignation as the head football coach at Brunswick High School.

For the past nine seasons, I have been blessed to work with incredible young men and a community that cares deeply about its team. From serving as offensive coordinator for five years to leading this program as head coach for the last four, we have built something to be proud of, and created opportunities for many of our student-athletes to continue their football careers at the next level and helped shape them into strong, resilient, and dedicated young adults.

Serving as the head football coach at Brunswick High School has truly been one of the greatest honors of my life. I am profoundly grateful for the trust placed in me, for the support I’ve received, and for the relationships that will remain long after my time in this position.

I also want to express my deepest appreciation to my wife, who has stood by my side through the long nights, the challenges, and the victories, sharing in the journey every step of the way.

To my players—thank you for your hard work, your belief in our mission, and the pride you brought to the field every single day.

To Pirate Nation, thank you for all your support! I will always carry tremendous pride in what we accomplished together, and Brunswick High School and Pirate Nation will forever hold a special place in my heart."

