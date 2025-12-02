Suspended Gainesville football players allowed to play in quarterfinal game

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Dozens of Gainesville High School football players suspended for an on-field fight with Brunswick High School will be allowed to play in the state playoffs quarterfinal game.

Channel 2 Action News has learned though that Gainesville will not let four players who were involved in the fight play in Friday’s game.

The Georgia High School Association confirmed Monday evening that the Red Elephants will be able to compete with all of their players against Langston-Hughes High School.

“Our boys have earned the opportunity to see their season continue and have been working in the meantime to make sure we put our best foot forward when given word it would continue,” Gainesville football coach Josh Niblett said in a statement. “To God be the glory and Go Big Red.”

Channel 2 Action News has been following all the developments in the fallout from the football fight since it happened on Nov. 21.

With Gainesville leading 42-0 in the third quarter, a Brunswick player reportedly ripped off the helmets of two Gainesville students and punched one. Sidelines cleared as dozens of players got involved.

The GHSA suspended 38 Gainesville players. The school later filed an injunction to temporarily lift the suspensions, which a judge granted. The GHSA postponed the quarterfinal game while it appealed the decision, but has now decided to let the game move forward.

Gainesville athletic director Adam Lindsey said he is proud of the players and coaches staff for staying focused during a “challenging and unpredictable week.”

“The Red Elephants are ready to get back on the field and represent our community in the state playoffs. We encourage all of Red Elephant Nation to travel and support the team this Friday,” Lindsey said.

The GHSA confirmed Gainesville and Langston Hughes’ Class 5A quarterfinal will be played on Friday, a week after its originally scheduled date. The rest of Class 5A playoff schedule is also shifting.

The winner of Gainesville versus Langston Hughes will face Rome High School on Thursday, Dec. 11. The other semifinal game between Roswell and Thomas County Central will also take place on Dec. 11.

The Class 5A state title game, set for Mercedes-Benz Stadium, is being moved to Dec. 17. The Class 6A state title game is being moved to Dec. 16.

