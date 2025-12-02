Fulton leaders glad their students get to play after Gainesville-Brunswick fight sidelines playoffs

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A legal dispute over a high school football brawl has concluded, allowing dozens of Gainesville High School players to participate in this week’s game.

The Georgia High School Association decided not to pursue its legal battle, which could have sidelined nearly three dozen Gainesville players following an on-field brawl last month.

“We’re just happy our kids — our Fulton County kids — are able to get on the field and do something they love… and that’s participate in athletics,” Lamarr Glenn, Fulton County Schools Athletic Director, told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.

The brawl occurred during a game between Gainesville and Brunswick on November 21, leading to the suspension of more than 30 Gainesville players.

A judge later granted an injunction lifting the suspensions, but the GHSA filed an appeal.

Despite the legal challenges, the Class 5A quarterfinal matchup between Gainesville and Langston Hughes will proceed this Friday evening.

The decision also affects other schools, including Roswell, Rome and Thomas County Central, as the playoffs continue.

Four players who were actively engaged in the fight will not play in Friday night’s game.

Glenn declined to comment on the fight, saying only that “it happens.”

“No comment on it. It happens. It’s sports. A lot of testosterone out there, it’s just something that happens,” he said.

He says he is glad that the playoffs are moving forward for the students who had no involvement in the fight.

