Dozens of high school football players suspended after brawl

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Dozens of football players from Gainesville High School will have to sit out after a brawl during their playoff game last week.

With less than two minutes left in the third quarter, the sidelines cleared and dozens of students could be seen rushing the field for a fight.

The Georgia High School Association ruled that 39 Gainesville players will be suspended for this week’s state quarterfinal game.

The GHSA also handed the school a $5,000 fine.

The Gainesville High School Red Elephants were running away with the game against the Brunswick High School Pirates.

The game was called following the fight and did not finish. There is no word on what led to the fight.

The team is scheduled to take on Langston Hughes High School on Friday night.

Gainesville has requested a virtual appeal of the ruling, which will be held on Tuesday morning before the GHSA Board of Trustees.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Gainesville City Schools to see if the students will face further disciplinary actions.

