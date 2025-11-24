Georgia county says no to show featuring Hollywood star

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — County commissioners in one Georgia county voted unanimously last week to not allow a show hosted by actor Dennis Quaid to film in their area.

The South Florida-based “Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid” approached county officials last month about participating in the program.

But County Public Information Officer Richard Dumas said it comes with a price tag.

“It would be more like an infomercial type thing for us because there would be a cost associated with the county,” he said.

The production would cost $29,300, but the county would only be responsible for one-third of the cost, meaning they would have a $9,766.67 share.

The program would produce a five-to-six-minute documentary airing nationwide, as well as promotional materials that the county would retain digital rights to.

Quaid himself would not travel to Monroe County for filming.

County commissioners opted not to participate, saying the county gets enough free publicity from local television stations.

“We also live in an area, I like to refer to it as God’s country, and we’re not really desperate for other stuff to come in,” Commission Chairman Alan Gibbs said.

