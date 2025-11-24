UGA football player was going 100+ mph before being chased by police

COMMERCE, Ga. — Police are sharing more details about the arrest of a University of Georgia football player on Sunday morning.

Nyier Daniels, a redshirt freshman, is facing charges including reckless driving and cruelty to children.

Commerce Police Chief Jeff Drossman says an officer pulled over Daniels’ mother for running a stop sign when he sped past, going more than 100 miles per hour. The posted speed limit in that portion of downtown Commerce is 25 miles per hour.

Officers left his mother and tried to pull him over, but Daniels did not pull over and started a chase with them instead.

The chief says that’s when his mother pulled away to try and block other officers from joining the chase.

Police say they lost sight of Daniels’ car on Interstate 85 southbound, so they stopped the chase.

His mother was arrested and charged with reckless driving, obstruction, fleeing and several traffic charges. Her name has not been released.

One of UGA’s football coaches brought Daniels to the police station later on to turn himself in.

A spokesperson for UGA sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement regarding Daniels’ arrest:

“We are aware of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information. This is a pending legal matter and we will not have further comment at this time.”

As of Monday morning, Daniels remains in the Jackson County Jail.

