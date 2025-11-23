UGA football player charged with reckless driving, cruelty to children

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A University of Georgia athlete remains behind bars after he was arrested Sunday morning, according to jail records.

University of Georgia football player Nyier Daniels was arrested around 10 a.m., according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

As of Sunday afternoon, the redshirt freshman remains in the Jackson County Jail.

Daniels is facing a laundry list of charges, including reckless driving, driving on roadways laned for traffic, two counts of stop signs and yield signs, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree.

A spokesperson for UGA sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement regarding Daniels’ arrest:

“We are aware of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information. This is a pending legal matter and we will not have further comment at this time.”

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

According to the Georgiadogs website, Daniels made his collegiate debut in Georgia’s home opener against Tennessee Tech.

