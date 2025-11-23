Georgia school employee charged with having inappropriate contact with a child

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — A former school worker was arrested following allegations of inappropriate contact with a minor.

On Nov. 14, Rabun County deputies arrested Daniel Guevara, a non-instructional support of Rabun Schools.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rabun County Schools acted swiftly upon learning of the allegations by terminating Guevara’s employment and issuing a criminal trespass notice. The school district is also cooperating with the investigation, ensuring the safety of students during the process, authorities said.

“The safety and well-being of children in Rabun County are among our highest priorities,” stated the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office.

The RCSO says there is no indication of an ongoing or immediate threat to other students.

However, the investigation remains active, and authorities are evaluating whether additional individuals may have been affected.

