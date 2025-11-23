At least 1 shot in DeKalb County neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a person was shot Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DeKalb County police officers are currently responding to a scene on Whitney Chase in Stone Mountain.

According to DKPD, one person has been shot.

The investigation is active, and officers are working to gather more information about the shooting.

The victim’s age, identity, and current condition were not released.

Authorities are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group