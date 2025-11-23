VALDOSTA, Ga. — Eight residents of South Georgia, including a bank branch employee, have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in a check-cashing and kickback scheme in Valdosta, which used stolen check information from a former United States Postal Service employee.

Officials said the scheme involved the unlawful acquisition of check information by Vincent Galliard, a former USPS employee, who stole checks from the mail and sold them to the suspects. The fraudulent checks were then deposited into accounts at Truist Bank, facilitated by a bank employee, and the proceeds were distributed among the suspects.

“Individuals who participate in check-cashing and kickback schemes will face imprisonment and other penalties,” stated U.S. Attorney William R. “Will” Keyes.

According to court documents, the conspiracy began as early as November 2021 and continued until December 2022. During this time, those involved conspired to commit bank fraud using stolen check information.

Galliard, 41, of Sumter, SC, provided the stolen check information, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to 30 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $149,692.14 in restitution.

Investigators said Frederick Green, Thomas Mitchell, Calvin McKeithen, Tyler Jones, Dewayne Butler, and Davontay Wiseman were responsible for recruiting individuals to open bank accounts and provide their debit card and account information.

Roberts wrote the fake checks, which were deposited into these accounts with the assistance of Brown, who also facilitated the withdrawal of cash, according to officials.

Investigators found text messages and photos that documented the conspiracy, including images of debit cards, account numbers, fraudulent checks, and cash obtained from the scheme.

A custom-made diamond ring in the shape of the Truist logo, worn by Green, was also found as part of the evidence.

They were sentenced as follows:

Frederick Pernell Green, 27, of Valdosta, Georgia, was sentenced to serve 122 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $390,475.84 in restitution to Truist Bank on Oct. 10, after he previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Thomas Christopher Mitchell, 31, of Valdosta, was sentenced to serve 92 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $390,475.84 in restitution to Truist Bank on X, after he previously pleaded guilty pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Calvin Dewayne McKeithen, aka “Supa,” 26, of Valdosta, was sentenced to serve 70 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $390,475.84 in restitution to Truist Bank on March 27, after he previously pleaded guilty pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Dewayne Rasheen Butler, aka “Guwapo,” 26, of Valdosta, was sentenced to serve 51 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $390,475.84 in restitution to Truist Bank on Aug. 28, after he previously pleaded guilty pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Tyler Khershad Jones, aka “LA Clippers,” 24, of Valdosta, was sentenced to serve 51 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $390,475.84 in restitution to Truist Bank on Sept. 25, after he previously pleaded guilty pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Mariarlene Brown, aka “Mati Mom,” 44, of Valdosta, was sentenced to serve 33 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $390,475.84 in restitution to Truist Bank on Oct. 9, after she previously pleaded guilty pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

William Allen Roberts, 27, of Valdosta, was sentenced to serve six months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $390,475.84 in restitution to Truist Bank on Oct. 30, after he previously pleaded guilty pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Davontay Wiseman, aka “Vonn,” 28, of Valdosta, was sentenced to serve six months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $390,475.84 in restitution to Truist Bank on Sept. 8, after he previously pleaded guilty pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

“The involvement of the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Attorney’s Office was crucial in helping Lowndes County investigators solve this complex fraud case and ensure that the defendants are held accountable for their actions,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.

