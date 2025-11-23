Georgia mother charged in death of 8-month-old baby

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. — A 21-year-old is facing multiple charges following the death of her 8-month-old child, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dakota Taylor, 21, of Wrens, Ga., was arrested on Thursday in connection with the death of her 8-month-old child.

The investigation began on Jan. 8, when the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the GBI regarding the child’s death.

The GBI said the victim was Taylor’s child, and the baby was found unresponsive at a home in the 2100 block of Mt. Moriah Road in Matthews, Ga.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where the child died, according to authorities.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the GBI, at the time of her arrest, Taylor was already in custody at the McDuffie County Jail on separate charges related to another child death investigation in DeKalb County.

Authorities have stated that the investigation is active and ongoing, and they are seeking any additional information from the public.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Thomson.

The case will be handed over to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution once the investigation is complete.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group