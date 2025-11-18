Covington pair used elderly victims to open AT&T accounts, then stranded them at Walmart: Police

CULLMAN, Ala. — A pair of suspects from Newton County was arrested for allegedly running a scheme targeting elderly residents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Saturday, officers arrested Kevonta Doneterrece Price and Tiffany Carter, both of Covington, at the Walmart on Olive St. SW in Cullman, Ala.

The pair is charged with financial exploitation of the elderly (second degree) and attempted theft of property (third degree).

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators said the pair allegedly approached elderly victims, convincing them to enter a vehicle and then transporting them to various Walmart stores.

Using the victims’ personal information, they opened fraudulent AT&T accounts to obtain new iPhones, leaving the victims with substantial bills, according to police.

In many instances, the suspects abandoned the victims at the Walmart locations without any means of returning home.

The Cullman Police Department is continuing its investigation and urges the community to discuss common schemes with elderly family members, friends, and neighbors to prevent further exploitation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group