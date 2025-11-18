Dunwoody man charged with laundering nearly $1 million from business in crypto scheme

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ — A DeKalb County man was arrested and charged with first-degree money laundering following a lengthy investigation, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office in New Jersey.

The investigation, led by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes Unit, began in July 2024 after the Palisades Park Police Department reported a fraudulent money wire resulting in a $982,148.28 loss to a local business.

Detectives uncovered that Olanrewaju B. Adeosun, 39, of Dunwoody, moved the stolen funds through multiple financial accounts and cryptocurrency exchanges, using a fictitious cryptocurrency account to distribute the proceeds as digital assets.

Authorities said the investigation spanned nearly 15 months, during which detectives determined that Adeosun transferred the stolen funds into various financial accounts under his control. The funds were then withdrawn and used for his personal benefit, according to officials.

On November 9, 2025, Adeosun was located and arrested in Queens, New York, with the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security, the Port Authority Police Department of NY & NJ, and U.S. Customs & Border Protection agents.

Adeosun remains in custody in New York, awaiting extradition to Bergen County, NJ.

