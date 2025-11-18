‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star could face federal charges following incident on Delta flight

ATLANTA — “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams could end up facing federal charges following an incident on a Delta flight on Sunday night.

Williams was flying from Las Vegas to Atlanta when Williams and another passenger “were spoken to by cabin crew,” Delta said in a statement.

The airline said the flight continued to Atlanta without any problems, but TMZ obtained photos of Williams being escorted off the flight by Atlanta police at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

#EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Porsha Williams lands on the FBI's radar after an incident on a Delta flight after BravoCon.



Video: https://t.co/RzEp3YZmH6 pic.twitter.com/qwjoNxlbGb — TMZ (@TMZ) November 17, 2025

Delta confirmed that “law enforcement met the flight upon arrival at Atlanta.”

While there are few details about what happened on the flight, the FBI told Channel 2 Action News that “FBI Atlanta is aware of the incident on the flight.”

“It is unknown at this time if federal charges will apply,” the FBI’s statement said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News also reached out to the Atlanta Police Department about the incident, but they deferred to the FBI.

We checked the federal database, and so far, no charges have been filed against Williams.

According to TMZ, Williams spent the weekend in Las Vegas at BravoCon with RHOA castmates.

The entertainment news agency reached out to Williams for comment and didn’t hear back.

©2025 Cox Media Group