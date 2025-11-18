Ex-Georgia assistant principal killed his stepsons before being shot to death by deputies, GBI says

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says three people died at a west Georgia home on Monday night.

Harris County deputies were called to a domestic dispute around 7 p.m.

When they arrived, Eric Grigsby came out of the home, pointing two guns at them. When he refused to put them down, deputies fired at him, shooting and killing him.

Deputies searched the home after and found the bodies of two minors, later identified as Grigsby’s stepsons.

The Muscogee County School District confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Grigsby served as assistant principal at Blackmon Road Middle School from 2012 to 2016 and as assistant principal at Waddell Elementary School from 2016 to 2018.

The minors’ bodies are being taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies. Their identities have not been released.

Investigators have not commented on what led to the stepsons’ deaths.

