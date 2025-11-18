Usher says he lent money for failed Buckhead restaurant, never got some back

Usher is suing one of his longtime music producers, other associates and their attorney over a loan he says he gave them for a Buckhead restaurant that never opened.

Usher Raymond filed the lawsuit in Fulton County on Friday against Bryan-Michael Cox, Keith Thomas, Charles Hughes and entertainment lawyer Alcide Honoré. Cox has produced some of Usher’s biggest hits, including “Burn” and “U Got It Bad.” Thomas and Hughes also work in the entertainment industry.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Usher says the group came to him last year with the idea to open a restaurant and lounge called Homage ATL. The group looked to purchase property at 3102 Piedmont Road in Buckhead, the former site of Ocean Prime restaurant that closed in 2015.

The singer did not want to be an investor, but agreed to loan the group $1.7 million and wired it to a trust account in January, according to the lawsuit.

TRENDING STORIES:

Months later, the property still hadn’t been purchased and over the summer, Usher asked for the loan to be repaid. He received $1 million in August, but said he hasn’t received the remaining balance of $700,000.

Usher’s lawsuit accuses Honoré of admitting that giving the money back was “not that easy” because it had been used for “other purposes.”

The lawsuit requests $4.9 million in damages, $700,000 for each of the seven claims in the lawsuit.

No counterclaims or responses from the defendants have been filed as of Tuesday, according to court filings.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group