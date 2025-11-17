Who won Mega Millions? Speculation rises in Newnan after nearly $1 billion lottery win

NEWNAN, Ga. — It’s a big mystery in the city of Newnan. Everybody in the Coweta County town is wondering who won.

A $980 million Mega Millions jackpot was won in Newnan, with the winning ticket purchased at a Publix on US Highway 29.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen says the jackpot, which is the eighth largest in Mega Millions history, has sparked excitement and curiosity.

“It’s very possible I could know that person,” said John Leeward, a local resident.

Georgia Lottery Corporation CEO Gretchen Corbin remarked on the mystery, saying, “Just like everybody else, I thought—who is this?”

In Georgia, lottery winners have the option to remain anonymous, which means the identity of the Newnan winner may never be revealed.

The winner must claim their prize within 180 days, providing proof of their address and Social Security number at one of the state’s seven lottery district offices or the lottery headquarters in downtown Atlanta.

Back in downtown Newnan, John Leeward humorously speculated that he might be the winner, saying, “It’s possible. You never know!”

If you didn’t win, don’t despair. Tonight’s Powerball drawing is worth half a billion.

