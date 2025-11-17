Study shows economic impact of Georgia’s 408 public libraries

ATLANTA — There are more than 400 public libraries in the state of Georgia across 60 library systems.

A new study by the Georgia Public Library Service says that Georgia’s 408 public libraries generate services and economic impacts worth over $1 billion each year.

The study, conducted by the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government and funded by the Georgia Public Library Service, found that Georgia public libraries provide services valued at $857.4 million and have an economic impact of $202.8 million each year.

“Libraries provide tremendous value in return from the investment of public dollars and private donations,” Julie Walker, vice chancellor for Libraries & Archives and State Librarian, said in a statement.

The study highlights that for every $1 of funding, Georgia’s public libraries deliver $3.75 in services and economic impact.

Key services offered by libraries include access to electronic resources, computer and Wi-Fi access, and the circulation of books, videos, and music.

The report evaluated services across all public library facilities in Georgia using data from the fiscal year 2024.

Over the past five years, there has been a significant increase in the circulation of electronic resources, with downloadable audiobooks increasing by 172% from 2019 to 2024.

Public libraries also provide value through meeting and study rooms, programming for all ages, and special item circulations like gardening tools or musical instruments.

The state’s libraries also offer online learning tools ranging from language study to college test preparation.

“From helping children become strong readers, supporting students’ academic success, and connecting job seekers to new opportunities, our libraries, staffed by talented, dedicated individuals, are the heart of their communities,” Walker said.

